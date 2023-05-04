National BIM Standard-US Version 4: Open For Public Comment

Three years in the making, NBIMS-US V4 will be unveiled at Building Innovation 2023 in September.

The National Institute of Building Sciences, Building Information Management (BIM) Council, partners, industry experts, and members have been working hard to complete the core modules of the next version of the National BIM Standard-United States (NBIMS-US).

This fall, NBIMS-US V4 will be unveiled at Building Innovation 2023 (BI2023) in Washington, DC.

“The NBIMS-US consensus process includes both public comment and member voting,” said AC Powell, JD, CPS, President and CEO of NIBS. “NBIMS-US V4 is a consensus-based standard, and we need, want, and welcome industry input.”

The BIM Council recently held its All Members Spring Meeting where the council presented a number of modules nearing draft ballot status to be released to the NBIMS-US Project Committee (PC).

Let Your Voice Be Heard

The NBIMS PC ballot comment period and public review opens June 8, and is scheduled to run through July 6.

All comments submitted during the Ballot Comment Period will be discussed and resolved during the July 18 virtual NBIMS PC Comment Resolution Meeting. The NBIMS PC Ballot Voting Period will commence on August 7 through September 1.

The BIM Council will present NBIMS-US V4 content at Building Innovation 2023. BI2023 takes place September 5-7, at the Washington Hilton.

Membership with the BIM Council is required to participate in voting on content and ratifying the standard. Visit the BIM Council for more information and become a NIBS member by May 10 to participate in the review and approval of NBIMS-US V4.