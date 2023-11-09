NCCER Unveils Construction Superintendent Certification Program

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) released its Construction Superintendent Certification Program, an online addition to the organization’s Project Leadership Series. Developed with support from 75 construction companies, the formal certification program provides contractors with practical resources to train and qualify their field leaders in critical areas of business and leadership.

The program was created to provide a viable method for contractors to develop and certify construction superintendents without requiring extensive time away from their projects. Recent labor trends show an increasing demand for field leaders and a shrinking pool of qualified candidates. With 81% of firms reporting difficulty hiring for these roles, it is important that companies have a method for developing field leadership skills within their current and future teams.

NCCER’s self-paced, online program features insights from experienced superintendents and seasoned industry experts. It is designed to shorten the learning curve for aspiring superintendents and to equip more experienced professionals with new strategies for better results. By accelerating competency development in key field leadership roles, the program can help organizations reduce project risk and increase project profitability.

The Construction Superintendent Certification Program features sixteen courses on topics such as scheduling, contracts, risk management, legal regulations, site logistics, and many more. The program is flexible and can be conducted in-person, through hybrid delivery, or completely online.

Superintendents with four or more years of experience can earn NCCER’s Construction Superintendent Certification by successfully passing the certification assessment. Aspiring or recently promoted superintendents who successfully complete the training and assessment components of the program can earn their full certification upon accomplishment and verification of the four-year experience requirement.