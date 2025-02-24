By Benjamin Rodney and Yasser Khalifa

From the February 2025 Issue

T he only constant in New York City is change. Buildings are built; buildings are demolished. People arrive; people leave. Restaurants open; restaurants close. But in the Hudson Square neighborhood of Lower Manhattan, a pair of office buildings stand as a testament to adaptation. A carefully phased retrofit at the historic 345 Hudson Street and an ambitious sustainability program at the newly constructed 555 Greenwich Street put the adjacent buildings on target to exceed New York City’s 2030 climate target for office buildings by more than 45%.

A retrofit project at New York City’s 345 Hudson Street used Nordic design principles to decarbonize the 1930s era building. (Photo by Joe Thomas/Hines)

The Nordic Approach

The 6.5-million-square-foot, 13-building Hudson Square Portfolio, which includes 345 Hudson and 555 Greenwich, sits on land that was originally bestowed to New York City’s Trinity Church in 1705 by Queen Anne of Great Britain. It was not until the 1930s, when printing businesses were moving to the area, that large industrial buildings were constructed to house printing presses. By the 1960s, the buildings started to transform into lofts for art and media companies and transitioned in the 1980s into office space and retail, which is what they remain today.

The 860,000-square-foot 345 Hudson Street is the jewel of the portfolio. It is currently owned and operated by a joint venture between Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank (the sovereign wealth fund of Norway), and Hines, the global real estate development company. The 1931 Art Deco building, designed by Benjamin H. Whinston, is spacious and robust, with beautiful details that harken back to a time forgotten. The 17-story structure was designed to accommodate the massive printing equipment used at the time.

The historic 345 Hudson and the newly built 555 Greenwich, which connects to it, recycle heating and cooling energy reusing thermal energy networks. (Photo: Bess Adler/Thornton Tomasetti)

Today, 345 Hudson is undergoing a transformation to upgrade its lobby, add a penthouse rooftop amenity, and create a ground-floor conference center. However, the most ambitious effort involves converting the building’s existing mechanical systems to an innovative all-electric network for heating and cooling, demonstrating that vintage buildings can achieve carbon neutrality. Inspired by designs from Nordic countries, the system incorporates an advanced thermal networking system.

The new ambient loop thermal network will install one water source heat pump (WSHP) on each floor, providing simultaneous low temperature hot water heating and high temperature hot water cooling. Each WSHP will connect to an ambient loop that runs vertically through the building, transferring heat to or from the loop as needed. On the roof, new air source heat pumps and adiabatic fluid coolers will be installed to either provide heat or reject heat as required from the ambient loop.

Next door, the new 250,000-square-foot, LEED Platinum-certified 555 Greenwich Street was built to complement 345 Hudson. Physically connected to and inspired by 345 Hudson, 555 Greenwich has its own unique qualities. Its novel system design—including geothermal energy piles, radiant heated and cooled slabs and air source heat pumps—allows the building to use 25% less energy than a traditional office building while remaining fully electric.

Anyely Perez, Chief Engineer, 345 Hudson and 555 Greenwich. (Photo: Blue Sky Studio/Hines)

Since 2008, Anyely Perez has managed 345 Hudson and was recently promoted to chief engineer for both 345 Hudson and 555 Greenwich. Over the years, he has seen countless media, tech, and publishing tenants come and go, all while continually improving the building, adding new infrastructure and keeping certain legacy base buildings systems operational and in top condition even past their expected lifespan.

“This building has a long history, and I have seen many changes over the years,” says Perez, “But these system upgrades have been the biggest and most rewarding challenge so far. It is exciting to learn new technology that most people have never worked with before. I appreciate that my team and I have been involved from the beginning of the design phase to provide input for operations and enable our ability to operate the systems on day one. I look forward to the project’s completion and working in a new stage of 345 Hudson’s life.”

The new heating and cooling concept—partially funded with a $5-million grant from NYSERDA’s (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) Empire Building Challenge—combined with the architectural upgrades and connection to 555 Greenwich, will enable this New York classic to meet future energy and carbon goals while continuing to serve New York City for the next 100 years.

Structural Considerations

To support this major mechanical and architectural transformation, Thornton Tomasetti’s engineering team conducted extensive structural investigations, analyses, and design modifications throughout 345 Hudson.These efforts included assessing the concrete-framed building’s material and reinforcement properties to verify its load-carrying capacity—both gravity and lateral—to support the proposed additional loading. Structural reinforcement was designed and implemented where necessary.

H&L Ironworks installs structural steel required to support the new dedicated outside air system (DOAS). (Photo: Hines)

In addition to the structural analysis and reinforcement scope, the new mechanical and architectural upgrades required a variety of structural renovation projects. These included designing the necessary support framing for all new exterior and interior equipment, a steel-framed roof terrace, a new roof penthouse, vertical extensions of building elevators with higher machine rooms, interconnecting stairs, and cutting the second-floor slabs to create a double-height lobby space. Additionally, the ground floor slab was cut and reframed at a lower level to provide entry to 555 Greenwich.

The new 555 Greenwich building is designed with the flexibility to connect to 345 Hudson, allowing tenants to occupy a floorplan that spans the entire block. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the building’s contemporary architecture blends with the historic 345 Hudson. One of the challenges faced by structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti was aligning the floorplate with the adjacent building. To address this, a concrete structural flat slab system with drop panels was used to mirror the concrete system of 345 Hudson. Topping slabs on each floor were employed to align the elevation of both office buildings and to account for concrete creep and shrinkage.

A water source heat pump, manufactured by Danish firm Energy Machines, on each floor at 345 Hudson is used for both heating and cooling. (Photo: Hines)

The topping slabs also uncovered an opportunity to incorporate an energy-efficient system that was not part of the original plan. The solution created space for a radiant floor heating system and cooling tubes to traverse across the floorplates, which uses 20% less energy than traditional forced-air vents and fans, as well as improved thermal comfort for tenants.

Sustainable And Efficient

Early collaboration among the project team unlocked the potential for efficient, self-reliant and sustainable buildings. The projected annual electrical usage for 345 Hudson and 555 Greenwich is slated to be 40% lower than that of other class A office buildings. The buildings will also exceed New York City’s 2030 climate target for office buildings by over 45% and are on track to meet New York State’s 2050 carbon-neutral goals. Thanks to the thoughtful renovation of 345 Hudson and strategic design of 555 Greenwich, both buildings are well-positioned to take advantage of an all-electric, low-carbon energy future.

Benjamin Rodney is Vice President of Construction for Hines in New York City. Since joining Hines in 2013, he has completed numerous ground-up development projects and is currently focused on implementing decarbonization strategies and solutions within the East Region for Hines equity properties, including 345 Hudson Street, and third-party assignments. Yasser Khalifa, P.E. is a Vice President in the Newark office of Thornton Tomasetti. A leader in the firm’s Renewal practice, Khalifa has 27 years of experience in the design and analysis of various building types. He specializes in structural modification, renovation and modernization projects.

