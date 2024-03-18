Neurodiversity In The Workplace: U.S. Worker Awareness Is Low

It’s Neurodiversity Celebration Week (see below), and new research from Eagle Hill Consulting reveals that 68% of U.S. employees are either unfamiliar with the term neurodiversity, or don’t know its meaning. And, while 72 percent of employees say they would hire a neurodivergent employee, few workers are trained on working with or managing neurodivergent workers. These findings are detailed in a new report, Neurodiversity in the Workplace: Are Organizations Overlooking Their Highly Capable Neurodivergent Employees When Creating the Conditions for Corporate Success?

Neurodiversity can encompass a number of differences including autism spectrum conditions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Tourette syndrome, dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia, among others. As a group, the neurodiverse often experience high rates of un- or under-employment, as high as 80 percent.

“By some estimates, about 15 to 20 percent of the population is neurodiverse, and some employers increasingly are aware that these individuals can provide a competitive advantage,” says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill Consulting’s president and chief executive officer.

“Neurodivergent employees often add tremendous value to a company with unique talents such as innovative problem solving, heightened attention to detail, sharp math and data analytics skills, reliability, and perseverance,” she continued. “But they also can face a multitude of big obstacles in the workplace – stigmas that create an inhospitable work environment, social and communication difficulties, sensory sensitives that make a typical workplace overwhelming, or executive functioning challenges that can hinder their organization, time management, and productivity.”

The new Eagle Hill research finds that when evaluating employee performance, most consider the ability to communicate clearly (55 percent) and stay organized (54 percent), as important evaluation criteria, skills that often are challenging for neurodivergent employees. The research also finds that most workers (85 percent) indicate that they aren’t aware of promotions of neurodivergent workers, which isn’t surprising given that performance metrics for neurotypical employees may not be aligned with the skills of neurodiverse workers.