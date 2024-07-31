Codelocks has introduced the CL5000 NetCode range which adds Codelocks’ time-sensitive code functionality, NetCode, to its best-selling, heavy-duty electronic CL5000 access control solution for high-traffic areas.

The addition of NetCode technology takes the original model’s solid build, ease of installation and operation, and low maintenance features to the next level with the added benefits of temporary, time-sensitive access codes that provide an increased level of control.

The new CL5000 NetCode is ideal for heavy-duty, high-traffic areas where the customer needs the flexibility and convenience of remote access and the ability to grant time-sensitive entry from a distance via the Codelocks Connect Portal.

The lock range comes in a Brushed Steel finish, and it is available in different models as a CL5000 NetCode Panic Kit, CL5210 NetCode Mortise Tubular Latch, and CL5250 NetCode Mortise Lock. The mortise latch and lock models are certified for the maximum 3-hour fire rating. Tested in accordance with UL 10C. A Solid Black finish will be available later in 2024.

Suitable for internal and external use, Codelocks’ electronic locks are powered by 4 x AA batteries and are straightforward to install or retrofit. Operation is hassle-free and there is no need for complex wiring. Up to 80 User Codes are available and access is via code, NetCode, or override key.