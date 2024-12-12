Contact Us

New Ergodyne Gear Aims To Tackle Workplace Injuries And Drive PPE Adoption

The new line of work gloves, cut sleeves, and knee pads are designed to increase the adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ergodyne is launching a new line of work gloves, cut sleeves, and knee pads designed to increase the adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE). Workplace injuries, including severe cuts and long-term knee damage, continue to plague job sites, driving up costs and risking workers’ health. Many elect to skip essential PPE, citing discomfort and reduced task performance. The new volley from Ergodyne aims to mitigate these hazards and provide wearable PPE.

Raising The Bar On Hand Protection

The ProFlex 7073 Nitrile-Coated Cut-Resistant Gloves deliver ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A7 cut resistance with a high level of flexibility by way of the form-fitting 21-gauge knit. Gauge indicates the number of stitching rows per inch—a higher gauge will have more flexibility and less bulk. For workers facing wet or oily conditions, the ProFlex 7251 Fully Coated Gloves provide ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A5 protection, superior grip, and water and oil resistance, ensuring confident performance in harsh environments. Like the other two new glove models, the ProFlex 7061 PU Coated Gloves are touchscreen capable while also combining 21-gauge knit flexibility with ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A6 cut resistance.

Cut Sleeves For Seamless Safety

Ergodyne’s new sleeves are detailed with features like thumb holes, pre-curved elbows, and adjustment straps on the upper arm. ProFlex 7991 Cut Sleeves boast ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A9-level cut resistance and a secure, breathable fit that stays put. For those facing heat exposure, the ProFlex 7951 Sleeves offer ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A5 cut resistance and EN407 Level 1 heat protection when handling hot materials (212 degrees Fahrenheit or 100 degrees Celsius for up to 15 seconds).

Lightweight, Ergonomic Knee Protection

The new ProFlex 575 Non-Marring Knee Pads feature a three-layer foam system and ergonomic design (a “pre-curved” cap fits more naturally with the knee shape), providing cushion and stability whether walking, crawling, or kneeling, preventing wear and tear on joints over time.

