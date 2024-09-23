New Features And Updates For JLG Stock Picker And Lifts

JLG Industries, Inc. has introduced new features and options on its line of ES electric slab scissor lifts, ERT electric rough terrain scissor lifts, E18 drivable vertical lifts, and E18 drivable stock pickers. Updates to the JLG lines include standard AC drive motors, lithium-ion battery options, and a range-extending genset charging option to enhance the models’ productivity, efficiency, and versatility on job sites and around facilities.

The ES1932, ES2632, ES2646, and ES3246 models now feature AC drive motors as standard equipment. These permanent magnet AC drive motors offer peak efficiency through lower energy consumption, require less battery draw, and are virtually maintenance-free. JLG’s ES4046 and DaVinci all-electric AE1932 scissor lift models already come standard with AC drive motors.

Select JLG ES scissor lifts, E18 vertical lifts, and the E18 stock picker can now be outfitted with lithium-ion batteries. Customers can choose between Lithium, which offers one battery on most models, and Lithium+, which provides an additional battery to amp up duty cycles. These new battery options offer zero performance degradation, fast charging capabilities, and extended battery lifespans.

JLG has introduced a genset option for its electric rough terrain (ERT) scissor lift models. This 2610W, 58V, 45 Amp unit allows operators to recharge batteries anytime and anywhere, extending the range and increasing productivity and job site versatility.