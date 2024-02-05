New Laminam Facilities Reflect Commitment To Sustainability

Italy-based Laminam manufactures and distributes natural surfaces for interior and exterior design applications. Its products are distributed in over 100 countries worldwide, and the company has experienced rapid and consistent growth in North America since it entered the market in 2011.

In the United States and Canada, Laminam surfaces are distributed through a network of distributors, select fabricators, and retailer showrooms. In July 2023, Laminam announced plans to open five new state-of-the-art showrooms with adjoining distribution centers across key locations in North America. Goals for the expansion include increasing the company’s presence in the retail market; supporting high demand from fabricators, kitchen and bath retailers, and the architecture and design community; and providing the highest quality of natural surfaces with quicker lead times.

Four of the five new showrooms and warehouses will be located in Canada’s major cities of Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, with the company’s first U.S. distribution center strategically located in Houston, Texas. The facilities will vary from 16,000 to 40,000 square feet of combined showroom and warehouse operations. The Toronto location is scheduled to open this spring, and the remainder are underway.

Corporate Expansion Plans, Site Selection & Facility Design

In an exclusive interview with Philip Eeles, President, Laminam North America, we discussed Laminam’s recent corporate expansion and its new facilities.

What were the factors that made this expansion necessary for Laminam?

The surface category has been growing exponentially in the last few years, and Laminam believes North America will be the largest market to grow our business. With increasing demand, to establish our market presence, it is necessary to have stock available locally to quickly fulfill orders.

Why did Laminam decide to expand its operations in these five locations? What factors make each of the locations work?

We looked at the general market economy, demographics, and growth opportunities of each region. We are strategically positioning ourselves in cities that allow us to reach the most important markets logistically, and where there is economic development and growth happening. We use market data, such as the Construction Industry Statistics, to understand which regions are investing in the construction sector and have the best potential for success.

Four of the expansions are in Canada, with Laminam’s first U.S. distribution center in Houston, Texas. What in particular made Texas—and specifically, Houston— the right choice?

Texas is a region that has been steadily growing economically for the last several years. Houston is in an ideal location, near the port (which makes it easier to receive containers), in the center of the main cities in Texas. We foresee many business opportunities in that market.

All the cities we are positioned in offer a great pool of skilled professionals in our industry that we can benefit from having on our team.

Did the local workforce play a role in your site selection decision for these facilities?

It is important to us to hire local people that can grow with the company. All the cities we are positioned in offer a great pool of skilled professionals in our industry that we can benefit from having on our team. It makes the hiring process easier, and we prefer to hire local people who understand the unique characteristics of their market, instead of having to relocate professionals.