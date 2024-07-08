The next-generation MP Controllers from Mercury Security and HID deliver enhanced flexibility and security for businesses of all sizes.

As technology advances, access control systems require robust encryption and advanced threat detection. The new Mercury MP Controllers empower access control software providers and integrators to seamlessly combine a wide range of access control technologies, elevator control, building automation, IoT applications and third-party solutions into a unified, centralized and fully robust infrastructure. This open approach provides the freedom to choose the right solution for specific customer requirements.

The new intelligent controllers were designed with advanced security features to safeguard sensitive data and to help protect against evolving cyber threats. A robust cryptographic engine supported by a secure boot CPU, crypto chip and data encryption aim to provide proactive protection against unauthorized access and attacks.

The Mercury MP Controllers provide partners and end users with:

Flexibility: The freedom to design and upgrade systems without limiting software and hardware choices, and seamlessly integrate the latest technologies with no costly rip-and-replace projects. This flexibility extends to OEMs, allowing them to seamlessly integrate the controllers with both on-premises and cloud-based access control environments.

Scalability: The ability to meet system architecture from a single door to an entire enterprise.

Heightened Security: The support for physical and cybersecurity features to help keep networks and data safe.

Reliability: The peace of mind of having invested in reliable and trusted hardware in the business.

The Mercury MP Controllers deliver powerful new features such as a dual-footprint circuit design with alternate components for business continuity, a future-ready app development environment for expanded integrations and the adoption of enhanced cybersecurity best practices, like ARM TrustZone, to protect systems.

The MP controllers will be available later in 2024 through Mercury OEM partners.