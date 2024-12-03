Planar recently announced an enhancement to the Planar Simplicity Series with the release of the Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays. The new series of large format displays is designed and certified for 24×7 usage to support digital signage applications requiring continuous operation, such as wayfinding, emergency messaging, advertising, and menu boards.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series offers models in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86″ sizes delivering 500-nit brightness and media playback. Fully integrated multi-touch models are also available for all sizes, featuring 20 simultaneous touch points and fine-tip stylus support for interactive experiences.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series is also certified to the most stringent global cybersecurity standard, offering improved protection better protecting customers from cybersecurity risks and offering peace of mind, in addition to extended run time. The new large format display also maintains the product family’s ENERGY STAR certification, which identifies the series as a solution that saves operation costs and electricity.

With support to mount in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays present a greater variety of deployment environments and applications. Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays will ship through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers in late Q4.