Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

New Planar Simplicity P Series Delivers 24×7 Performance To Digital LCD Signage Line

The Planar series offers an affordable platform to include extended run time for essential LCD digital signage applications.

Planar Simplicity P Series

Planar recently announced an enhancement to the Planar Simplicity Series with the release of the Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays. The new series of large format displays is designed and certified for 24×7 usage to support digital signage applications requiring continuous operation, such as wayfinding, emergency messaging, advertising, and menu boards.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series offers models in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86″ sizes delivering 500-nit brightness and media playback. Fully integrated multi-touch models are also available for all sizes, featuring 20 simultaneous touch points and fine-tip stylus support for interactive experiences.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series is also certified to the most stringent global cybersecurity standard, offering improved protection better protecting customers from cybersecurity risks and offering peace of mind, in addition to extended run time. The new large format display also maintains the product family’s ENERGY STAR certification, which identifies the series as a solution that saves operation costs and electricity.

With support to mount in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays present a greater variety of deployment environments and applications. Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays will ship through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers in late Q4.

Click here for more product news.

Corporate Signage, Product News, Products & Services

24x7, advertising, Cybersecurity, digital signage, Emergency messaging, LCD Displays, Media playback, Planar, Planar Simplicity P Series, wayfinding

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

TSA Unleashes 2025 Canine Calendar

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon