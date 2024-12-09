New Report: Trench-Related Fatalities Are Decreasing

Adobe Stock/tong2530

Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, is celebrating the recent decline in trench-related fatalities highlighted by OSHA’s preliminary data. The steep 70% decrease since 2022 shows the effectiveness of focused safety partnerships, including OSHA’s Safe Trenching and Excavation Operations Alliance, which emphasizes outreach, education, and training.

The dramatic reduction in trench collapse fatalities validates the effectiveness of safe digging practices – practices that are central to CGA’s mission and detailed in its landmark Best Practices Guide, now in its 20th edition. Through its participation in the OSHA Safe Trenching Alliance, CGA has developed comprehensive resources including communications tools, articles and graphics to help workers and organizations implement critical excavation, trenching and shoring safety protocols.

“While CGA and our fellow members of the Safe Trenching Alliance have made significant progress in reducing fatalities through education and outreach, our work isn’t complete until we reach zero preventable tragedies,” said President and CEO of Common Ground Alliance Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting 811 and providing essential resources to the workers who build and maintain our communities.”

“These numbers illustrate that enforcing a collaborative and worker-centered approach saves lives, and we have seen the greatest improvement in areas we have focused on with employers, unions and state programs,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas Parker. “While fewer workers have died from the hazards OSHA investigates, we still lose more than 5,000 workers each year in largely preventable incidents.”

As highlighted by efforts including the recently published DIRT Report, CGA aims to find data-driven solutions and work alongside OSHA and other partners to ensure that every digging project is completed safely.