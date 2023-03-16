New Research Aims To Prevent Workplace Fatalities

Despite concerted efforts to reduce serious injury and death on the job, workplace fatality rates increased in 2021, with more than 5,000 workers dying on the job, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Recognizing this trend and ongoing challenges organizations face to keep workers safe, the National Safety Council (NSC) has released a new white paper through its Work to Zero initiative, Using Data and AI to Gain Insights into Your Safety Program.

“[Environment, health and safety] professionals already manage large volumes of data on a daily basis, and advancements in analytics and artificial intelligence have made it easier to synthesize this information to improve existing risk mitigation activities,” said Emily Whitcomb, NSC director of innovation. “In addition to helping employers understand the benefits of investing in safety technology, this white paper outlines new ways organizations of all sizes can leverage AI-powered analytics to advance their workplace’s unique safety culture and ultimately prevent injuries and save lives.”

The new report evaluated findings from several academic and industrial journals to identify best practices for preventing instances of workplace illness, injury, and death with AI technology. Specifically, the white paper highlights three forms of machine learning organizations can leverage to save time and money, while enhancing performance and improving upon traditional EHS processes.

These include: