New Study: How Talent Leaders Feel About GenAI

New research from the University of Phoenix and Executive Networks highlights how talent leaders can maximize positive impacts of GenAI.

The University of Phoenix and Executive Networks revealed their latest research study “2024 Generative AI Report: L&D’s Breakthrough Moment.” Close to 1,000 human resource leaders and knowledge workers were surveyed on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in the learning and development (L&D) function.

While HR and talent leaders indicated they are optimistic about GenAI—and keen to use it— knowledge workers are less confident. With L&D teams uniquely positioned to drive a dramatic impact on the quality and speed of the learning experiences they deliver, the study identifies important actions to help leaders maximize the positive impact of this technology for their organizations.

The survey explored how HR leaders and knowledge workers are using GenAI at work, along with their perceptions about the future of the learning and development (L&D) function. The survey revealed that knowledge workers seem to better understand their experiences and perspectives around GenAI and the impact these new tools are having on their job and their organization.

Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer at University of Phoenix, sees the promise in this technology to enhance workforce learning experiences: “Learning leaders and HR professionals are uniquely positioned to unlock the potential of AI in their organizations. Successfully leveraging AI, including GenAI, as a tool of engagement, transformation and equity will require vision, advocacy and empowerment by these leaders.”

The study highlighted that HR and Talent leaders are optimistic about GenAI and moving fast to use it across the HR function—especially in learning. They have high expectations, with 56% expecting greater productivity through GenAI, and 49% expecting to enhance employee experiences.

While HR leaders and knowledge workers see many ways GenAI can enhance their work, real barriers could slow progress, including fear of being replaced by automation (51%), and ethical (43%) and security concerns (41%) about using this technology for HR. The study identifies five important actions talent leaders should take now to maximize the positive impact of GenAI in their organizations.

