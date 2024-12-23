Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Security & Safety » Workplace Safety

NFPA Investigates ICE And EV Hazards For Parking Garages

The research will address sprinkler protection guidance for modern vehicle hazards in parking structures and systems.

Adobe Stock/Markus

Alternative fuel vehicles are designed with larger quantities of combustible materials (e.g. fuels, plastics, synthetic materials, etc.) that present new and unique hazards, particularly in parking garages and vehicle carriers. To help provide informed guidance for the fire safety design of parking garages or other facilities where many vehicles are densely placed, the Fire Protection Research Foundation—the research affiliate of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—is undertaking the third part of a three-phase project addressing sprinkler protection guidance for modern vehicle hazards in parking structures and systems.

Characterizing EV Hazards in Parking Structures to Inform Fire Safety Design Guidance: Full-Scale Testing, the third phase of the project, will involve characterizing the overall hazard of modern vehicles (e.g., heat release rate, or HRR, of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV)) and determining the overall impact of sprinkler protection on hazard mitigation through full-scale fire and sprinkler testing.

The experimental program aims to determine the optimal sprinkler design density to control vehicle fires and prevent spread to neighboring vehicles in a standard parking garage. The experiments conducted will provide crucial data on heat fluxes and fire spread in parking structures, informing fire protection practices and sprinkler design standards by providing data on what hazard classification in NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems is appropriate for ICE vehicles and EVs in a parking garage. They will also provide a better understanding of the full-scale fire behavior of modern vehicles in different variables and fire scenarios.

Funding for this one-year project has been provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), along with support from industry sponsors, including the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA), the American Society of Health Care Engineers (ASHE), Arup, Johnson Controls (JCI), National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), Victaulic, Viking, and the FPRF Property Insurance Research Group (consisting of AXA XL, CNA Insurance, FM, The Hartford, Travelers Insurance, Verisk, and the Zurich Insurance Group).

While vehicle fires in parking structures that develop into large-scale incidents are rare and the rate of civilian injuries is low, recent fires that occurred at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in the UK and Stavanger Airport in Norway involved hundreds of automobiles and resulted in severe structural damage, underscoring the damage and economic losses that can incur.

“Modern vehicles burn differently than traditional combustion engine vehicles, as a result of recent changes in vehicle design, materials, and motor technologies,” said Victoria Hutchison, a senior research project manager with the Foundation. “Recent events have highlighted the need to reclassify modern vehicle fire hazards based on results of large-scale fire testing and reevaluate recommended protection measures.”

Click here for more news and insights about safety and facility management on Facility Executive.

Facilities Management, Featured, Fire & Life Safety, Press Releases, Security & Safety, Workplace Safety

Echo Arena, Electric Vehicles (EV), Facility Management, fire hazards, Fire Protection Research Foundation, Fire Safety, fire sprinkler system, Fire Testing, NFPA, NFPA 13, parking garage, Safety, sprinkler systems, Stavanger Airport

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

WAVJA Introduces Indoor Lighting-Based Renewable Energy System

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon