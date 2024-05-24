NIBS Names 2024 Built Environment Award Winners

The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) recognized building industry leaders and scholarship recipients at its Building Innovation 2024 Conference (BI2024).

Today in Washington, DC, the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) recognized building industry leaders and scholarship recipients at its Building Innovation 2024 Conference (BI2024). Planned for all who impact the built environment, the goal of the annual event is to find solutions to industry challenges.

“NIBS serves the public interest by advancing building science and technology to improve the built environment,” said Stephen T. Ayers, Interim President & CEO of NIBS. “Our 2024 award recipients are an outstanding group of industry leaders.”

NIBS’ 2024 award winners are:

NIBS also named two recipients of the Betty and Mort Marshall Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established to promote diversity in the building sciences and benefit students pursuing a career in architecture and engineering at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). The scholarship was started in 2020, in memory of the Marshalls. Mort was the first member of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

The 2024 scholarship recipients are Christin Williams, an architecture student with Florida A&M University, and Damario Berry, a civil and environmental engineering student with Howard University. Each student will receive $5,000 toward their tuition.