Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Noritz Offers Assembled Manifolds And Racks To Reduce Installation Time

The CMK Manifold Kit and the CRK Rack Kit are engineered to streamline the installation of commercial tankless water heater rack systems.

Commercial-Manifold-Kits-CMK-BB4
Commercial Manifold Kits: CMK-BB4

Noritz has unveiled a new series of five pre-assembled manifold and rack kits to provide a faster, easier way for contractors to build their own wall-hung or floor-mounted water heater solutions on commercial job sites.

Designed, engineered, and assembled by Noritz in U.S. facilities, the new CMK Manifold and CRK Rack Kits offer all the components needed to fabricate a floor-standing or a wall-hung system for tankless water heaters. The CMK Manifold Kit and the CRK Rack Kit are flat-packed for shipment in easy-to-carry boxes and engineered to streamline the installation of commercial tankless water heater rack systems, both for new construction and time-sensitive emergency replacement applications.

CMK: The Commercial Manifold Kit

The kit is available in three wall-hung configurations for supporting either two (Model No. CMK-SS2), three (-SS3), or four (-SS4) Noritz NCC199CDV commercial condensing tankless water heaters, which must be purchased separately. The kit includes the following pre-assembled items:

  • 2″ hot-water copper manifold
  • 2″ cold-water copper manifold
  • 2″ black-iron gas manifold
  • 3/4″ PVC condensate manifold
  • 2 wall-mounting brackets

All other necessary components—sweated and threaded fittings, flexible connectors, bolts, etc.—are flat-packed with the manifolds and brackets in a single box that contractors will find easy to transport and carry onto a job site.

The quantities of the additional components depend on the number of water heaters to be included in the wall-hung rack system. Hardware for mounting the brackets, which will vary with the mounting surface and structure, must be purchased separately.

CRK: The Commercial Rack Kit

This kit is available in two floor-standing configurations: the CMK-BB2 for handling two NCC199CDV units and the CMK-BB4 for mounting three or four NCC199CDV units.

For floor-standing applications, an installer would receive two boxes: one containing all the manifold and component materials for assembling either the BB2 or the BB4 configuration; and a second box containing a set of lightweight but rugged aluminum frames for creating the base to mount the entire assembly.

The same base that handles two back-to-back tankless units can be expanded to accommodate three or four units. This telescoping capability, unique to these rack systems, can handle even larger installations. The installer would again order one or more additional CMK Manifold Kits, depending on the required number of water heaters, plus an “add-on” kit for including up to four more tankless units.

Click here for more product news.

Cleaning & Maintenance, Facility Supplies, Product News, Products & Services

CMK Manifold, CMK-BB4, CMK-SS2, Commerical water heaters, CRK Rack Kit, Flat-packed, Floor-mounted, Manifolds, Noritz, Noritz NCC199CDV, Racks, Wall-hung, water heater

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Previous

Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

Next

Keeping Fires At Bay In A World Powered By Lithium Batteries

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon