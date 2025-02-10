Commercial Manifold Kits: CMK-BB4

Noritz has unveiled a new series of five pre-assembled manifold and rack kits to provide a faster, easier way for contractors to build their own wall-hung or floor-mounted water heater solutions on commercial job sites.

Designed, engineered, and assembled by Noritz in U.S. facilities, the new CMK Manifold and CRK Rack Kits offer all the components needed to fabricate a floor-standing or a wall-hung system for tankless water heaters. The CMK Manifold Kit and the CRK Rack Kit are flat-packed for shipment in easy-to-carry boxes and engineered to streamline the installation of commercial tankless water heater rack systems, both for new construction and time-sensitive emergency replacement applications.

CMK: The Commercial Manifold Kit

The kit is available in three wall-hung configurations for supporting either two (Model No. CMK-SS2), three (-SS3), or four (-SS4) Noritz NCC199CDV commercial condensing tankless water heaters, which must be purchased separately. The kit includes the following pre-assembled items:

2″ hot-water copper manifold

2″ cold-water copper manifold

2″ black-iron gas manifold

3/4″ PVC condensate manifold

2 wall-mounting brackets

All other necessary components—sweated and threaded fittings, flexible connectors, bolts, etc.—are flat-packed with the manifolds and brackets in a single box that contractors will find easy to transport and carry onto a job site.

The quantities of the additional components depend on the number of water heaters to be included in the wall-hung rack system. Hardware for mounting the brackets, which will vary with the mounting surface and structure, must be purchased separately.

CRK: The Commercial Rack Kit

This kit is available in two floor-standing configurations: the CMK-BB2 for handling two NCC199CDV units and the CMK-BB4 for mounting three or four NCC199CDV units.

For floor-standing applications, an installer would receive two boxes: one containing all the manifold and component materials for assembling either the BB2 or the BB4 configuration; and a second box containing a set of lightweight but rugged aluminum frames for creating the base to mount the entire assembly.

The same base that handles two back-to-back tankless units can be expanded to accommodate three or four units. This telescoping capability, unique to these rack systems, can handle even larger installations. The installer would again order one or more additional CMK Manifold Kits, depending on the required number of water heaters, plus an “add-on” kit for including up to four more tankless units.