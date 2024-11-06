Contact Us

November’s Free USGBC Course: Partnering To Build A Green Workforce

Each month in 2024, USGBC will offer free green building education courses. November's focus is Partnering To Build A Green Workforce.

Throughout 2024, each month the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) will select one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of November, you can view a free course on how members of the green building community can help bring more professionals into the fold: Partnering To Build A Green Workforce.

Green Workforce
(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Naret)

Partnering To Build A Green Workforce

Created by USGBC
Course Description

The green building and clean tech sectors are growing rapidly, and so is the need for a 21st century skilled workforce—one that is sustainability-literate, resilient, and representative of all sectors of society.

Together on one panel, a diverse group of local experts speak to the current skills gaps in the green building sector, how schools are engaging youth to be prepared for these careers in sustainability and clean energy, and how the green building sector must set intentional goals around supporting female students and students of diverse backgrounds to build a robust pipeline of passionate employees.

Objectives
  1. Describe the current state of the green building marketplace and identify specific skill gaps
  2. Explain the importance of setting intentional goals and strategies to achieve a more diverse green workforce.
  3. Compare successful green building workforce development programs through examples from local public schools, industry firms, and organizations that provide professional experience, mentorship and career exploration.
  4. Identify strategies to sustain meaningful partnerships that build tangible skills for students while also meeting the goals of the schools and partner organizations.

View all free USGBC courses here.

Read more professional development news on Facility Executive. 

Previous

Securing The Converged Smart Building

