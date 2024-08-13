NSC Names 2024 Green Cross For Safety Award Finalists

Safety leadership award winners will be announced next month at the Green Cross Celebration, held during the 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo.

Last week, the National Safety Council announced the finalists for its 2024 Green Cross for Safety® awards. The safety awards are presented annually to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership in keeping people safe on and off the job.

“This year’s Green Cross for Safety award finalists keep safety top of mind so everyone can live their fullest lives,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are proud to recognize these teams for valuing safety every single day. We thank them for all they do to keep workers safe and look forward to celebrating the presentation of the awards together in Orlando next month.”

Finalists for the 2024 Green Cross for Safety awards, by category, are:

Safety Advocate (sponsored by First Student)

Recognizes those who have made a significant impact on safety by raising awareness and bringing about change.

Altumint, Suffolk, VA Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program

Boston Children’s Hospital, Safe Play Starts Here

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 103, Sobriety Group

Safety Excellence

Recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that relentlessly pursued safety.

Aramco Northern Area Producing, Traffic Safety Program

CIMA, CIMA STAR Program

Ingredion, SIF/PSIF Prevention

Safety Innovation (sponsored by Amazon)

Recognizes a researcher, corporation or organization that approached a long-held challenge and developed a transformative response to the problem.

AtkinsRéalis, Rad-Bot™

The Boeing Company, Safety DOJO

Nutrien, Tele-Remote Mining Technology

The winner of each category will be announced on September 16 at the 2024 Green Cross Celebration, which will be held in Orlando during the 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo.