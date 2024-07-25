OPW Engineered Systems recently announced the launch of its new 8800 Series Overfill and Ground Monitoring System. The 8800 Series is an advanced solution for terminal operators who are looking to make their filling processes safer and more intuitive. It offers features that can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems.
The 8800 Series Monitoring System uses electronics and software technology, which are housed in a sleek cabinet that is up to half the size and weight of other monitor products. It also possesses an IP68 weatherproof rating. Three models are available for users to address overfill-prevention and ground-monitoring requirements:
- 8870: Rather than relying on written directions or blinking lights to indicate a permissive or non-permissive status for API bottom loading of multi-compartment tank trucks, the 8870 rack monitor uses symbols and pictograms for a more intuitive and simpler to understand loading process. This model uses an industry-first OLED display and LED indicator light and can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems.
- 8851N: Utilizes easy-to-understand LED indicator lights to communicate ground and overfill status, which provides the driver with a simple, intuitive loading process. The 8851N is also self-checking, monitors up to 12 optic sensor compartments, and features a fail-safe redundant permissive output relay.
- 8814: For ground-only verification, the OPW Civacon 8814 Ground Verification Controller is designed to allow the operator to visually confirm when a ground connection between the vehicle and the loading terminal is established. The controller is equipped with green and red LEDs to relay visual status indication to the driver.