OPW Engineered Systems recently announced the launch of its new 8800 Series Overfill and Ground Monitoring System. The 8800 Series is an advanced solution for terminal operators who are looking to make their filling processes safer and more intuitive. It offers features that can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems.

The 8800 Series Monitoring System uses electronics and software technology, which are housed in a sleek cabinet that is up to half the size and weight of other monitor products. It also possesses an IP68 weatherproof rating. Three models are available for users to address overfill-prevention and ground-monitoring requirements: