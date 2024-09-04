OrionStar Robotics has launched CarryBot, the world’s first logistics robot designed specifically for micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs). MFCs are small, highly automated warehouses located in urban areas or close to consumers, aimed at shortening order response times and enhancing customer satisfaction. CarryBot is engineered to meet the demands of these compact and efficient logistics environments. Its versatile transport capabilities, flexible adaptability, and comprehensive safety features mark a significant advancement in warehouse automation, providing efficiency and flexibility to the logistics and delivery industry.

Key advantages of CarryBot include:

Multifunctional transport attachments: Handles various material needs in MFCs, boosting productivity by two to three times.

Flexible scenario adaptability: VSLAM+ technology enables quick adaptation to layout changes without facility modifications.

360° safety protection: Equipped with LiDAR, depth cameras, collision protection sensors, and emergency stop buttons, ensuring safe operation.

Flexible and configurable: Can be implemented without disrupting existing workflows.

Potential benefits for businesses using CarryBot include: