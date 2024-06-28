The OSHA grants aim to advance job quality for the U.S. workforce by providing training for workers, supervisors and employers.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced more than $12.7M in training grants made by its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to support initiatives designed to create safer workplaces and, in turn, advance the department’s Good Jobs efforts.

Administered by the agency’s Susan Harwood Training Grant Program, the grants aim to advance job quality for the U.S. workforce by providing instructor-led training for workers, supervisors and employers in small businesses; industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; and vulnerable, underserved workers, many of whom have limited English proficiency or are employed in temporary jobs.

Funds will support the delivery of training and education on hazard awareness, avoidance and controls; and inform workers of their rights and employers of their responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Grants will be awarded in the following categories:

Targeted Topic Training : For programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. Applicants must conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.

: For programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. Applicants must conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards. Training and Educational Materials Development : For the development of quality, classroom-ready training and educational materials in which workplace hazards and prevention methods are identified.

: For the development of quality, classroom-ready training and educational materials in which workplace hazards and prevention methods are identified. Capacity Building: For assessing needs and formulating plans to create full-scale safety and health education programs, expand capacity to provide existing occupational safety and health training, education and related assistance to workers and employers.

The grant’s program honors the legacy of the late Dr. Harwood, the former director of OSHA’s Office of Risk Assessment. In 17 years with the agency, she was instrumental in developing federal standards that today protect people from workplace hazards, including asbestos, benzene, bloodborne pathogens, cotton dust, formaldehyde and lead.

Eligible grant applicants include qualifying labor unions; community-based, faith-based, grassroots organizations; employer associations; Native American tribes, tribal organizations, Alaska Native entities, Native Hawaiian organizations, and native-controlled organizations that are not an agency of a state or local government; and public/state-controlled institutions of higher education.

Applicants must be registered with grants.gov and SAM.gov to apply. Learn more about the Susan Hardwood Training Grant Program.