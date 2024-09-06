OSHA Reveals Severe Injury Report Dashboard

Adobe Stock/kelvn

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched an online tool to give users the ability to search its severe injury report database and view trends related to workplace injuries occurring in states covered by federal OSHA.

The Severe Injury Report dashboard allows users to search and download data by year, industry, state, establishment name, and Occupational Injury and Illness Classification System codes. The dashboard includes information on all severe injuries reported by employers covered under federal OSHA since 2015.

OSHA is encouraging workers and employers to use the dashboard to learn how severe injuries happen in their industries and use the agency’s available resources to help prevent workplace injuries. A brief instructional video is available to demonstrate how to use the dashboard.

Federal law requires employers to notify OSHA of a work-related in-patient hospitalization, amputation or loss of an eye within 24 hours of the incident. The agency’s compliance assistance specialists and on-site consultations are available across the country and in U.S. territories to help employers.

Learn more about OSHA’s severe injury report data, and the severe injury reporting requirement.