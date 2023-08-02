OSHA Will Kick Off Safe + Sound Week August 7

This year, Safe + Sound Week will focus on mental health and well-being and resources to help alleviate workplace stress.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will join businesses nationwide to recognize the successes of workplace safety and health programs during Safe + Sound Week, August 7-13, 2023.

The annual event involves thousands of worksites that will promote the benefits of safety and health programs that include management leadership, worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards. Businesses that incorporate safety and health programs can help prevent injuries and illnesses, reduce workers’ compensation costs and improve productivity.

“We want businesses to have a system, not just good intentions, and make safety a core value for every worker in every workplace,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “During this week and throughout the year, we urge every employer to commit to implementing a program that drives continuous improvement in safety and health.”

Safe + Sound Week Pledge “I pledge to make safety a core workplace value. Everyone has the right to a safe and healthy workplace, and I will work to ensure everyone goes home safe and sound every day. My workplace will be taking action to improve our safety and health program during Safe + Sound Week 2023.” Ready to take the pledge?

This year’s program will focus on mental health and well-being and resources to help alleviate workplace stress and support mental health. Mental health, workplace stress and suicide have very real work-related implications, especially in the construction industry where the suicide rate is 3½ times higher than that of the general population, according to OSHA.

You can sign up to participate in Safe + Sound Week here. Organizations of any size or in any industry looking for an opportunity to show their commitment to safety can participate. Last year, more than 3,300 businesses helped raise awareness about workers’ safety and health.

Watch the video below to learn more: