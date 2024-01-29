OTR Unveils Hybrid TR-34 Turf Tire For Tractor And Mowers

The TR-34 turf tire is designed to perform on grass, mud and loose soil, while reducing the risk of turf damage and soil compaction.

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) introduced the TR-34 turf tire for farm tractors and ride-on mowers. The tires are designed to offer efficient performance on grass, mud and loose soil, while simultaneously reducing the risk of turf damage and soil compaction.

The TR-34 tire features a non-directional design that optimizes tread wear, ride comfort and traction in both directions. The tread pattern is a hybrid between turf and industrial styles, helping it achieve a balance between performance and cost.

The tread-to-void ratio on the TR-34 tire ensures an even distribution of pressure all throughout the contact patch, which in turn reduces the risk of turf damage and soil compaction. Siped R1-style shoulder lugs enhance its traction in mud and loose soil. Additionally, the tires feaure strategically placed mud breakers and rock ejectors to provide an efficient clean-out.

The TR-34 turf tire was developed with both end customers and turf equipment manufacturers in mind. It also features a unique non-directional tread design, so there are no specific left or right tires for easy installation. It also delivers more function vis-à-vis its hybrid R3/R4 tread, with additional aggressive styling.

Four tire sizes are available: 16 X 7.50-8; 18 X 8.50-10; 24 X 12.00-12; and 26 X 12.00-12.