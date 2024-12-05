Contact Us

Over Half Of U.S. Employees Haven’t Used AI At Work

Only 58% of workers have used artificial intelligence at work, and among those using it, 65% are learning on their own, finds Eagle Hill Consulting.

Only 12% of U.S. workers are using artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis for their jobs, while 58% say they never use this technology tool. Women are substantially less likely to use AI on the job, with 67% of females respondents reporting they never use AI, according to a new nationwide survey of workers from Eagle Hill Consulting.

In terms of learning how to use AI, those who are using the tool at work largely are self-taught: 65% of those using AI say they learned how to use AI on their own, and only 31 percent learned via workplace training.

AI At Work, survey
(Image: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by IRPAN)

These findings come as the use of generative AI continues to surge, with mounting evidence that AI boosts organizational and employee performance and productivity. A Harvard Business School study found that AI can get knowledge work done 25% faster and 40% better, while researchers from Stanford and MIT found AI boosted worker productivity by 14% for customer service workers. The research also comes as workers and employers struggle with managing workplace burnout, an issue that could be alleviated by leveraging productivity-enhancing tools like AI.

“Clearly, organizations face a significant challenge in driving AI adoption and training in the workplace,” said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. “But this is not without precedent. History has shown that transformative technologies — like computers, the Internet, email, and smartphones —require time and effort to integrate fully into workplace routines.”

Here are some additional key findings from the survey:

  • Generational Differences: Millennials are the most likely to use AI at work (41% daily or weekly), followed by Gen Z (35%), Gen X (22%), and Baby Boomers (15%).
  • Barriers to AI Adoption: Employees cited several factors that would make it easier to benefit from AI at work, including:
    • Knowing what AI tools are available (35%)
    • Ideas for using AI in their roles (32%)
    • Understanding what is safe to input into AI tools (27%)
    • Employer-provided training (27%)
    • Clear company policies (23%)
    • Learning how colleagues use AI (23%)
    • More time to experiment with AI (22%)
  • Job Search Considerations: Only 21% of workers say a company’s use of AI would influence their decision when considering a new job.

“Organizations are working to capitalize on the potential of AI while balancing associated risks,” Jezior continued. “Equally important is for leaders to thoughtfully bring employees along in their AI strategies, and that means building trust, seeking employee input, communicating benefits, providing education, and monitoring progress. This requires strategic long-term planning and ongoing engagement with employee feedback.”

Read more news and insights about artificial intelligence and facility management on Facility Executive.

