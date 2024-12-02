Overhead Door Brand has launched an Air Curtain option for its 991 RapidFlex commercial doors, a solution tailored for cooler applications within the food and beverage industry.

The Air Curtain for the 991 RapidFlex door is designed to enhance the operational efficiency and cleanliness of facilities, playing a crucial role in preventing contaminants from infiltrating the opening while also effectively drying condensation that may form on the curtain during operation cycles. Understanding the diverse needs of the food and beverage market, Overhead Door Brand offers a wide variety of Air Curtain options, including non-heated, heated, wash-down, and stainless options, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect fit for their unique requirements.

In addition to the Air Curtain, the 991 RapidFlex door comes with an array of features designed to complement the demanding environments of the food and beverage industry, including: