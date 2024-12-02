Overhead Door Brand has launched an Air Curtain option for its 991 RapidFlex commercial doors, a solution tailored for cooler applications within the food and beverage industry.
The Air Curtain for the 991 RapidFlex door is designed to enhance the operational efficiency and cleanliness of facilities, playing a crucial role in preventing contaminants from infiltrating the opening while also effectively drying condensation that may form on the curtain during operation cycles. Understanding the diverse needs of the food and beverage market, Overhead Door Brand offers a wide variety of Air Curtain options, including non-heated, heated, wash-down, and stainless options, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect fit for their unique requirements.
In addition to the Air Curtain, the 991 RapidFlex door comes with an array of features designed to complement the demanding environments of the food and beverage industry, including:
- FDA-compliant fabric: Available in blue or white, this fabric meets the standards for direct food contact materials, offering unmatched safety and hygiene.
- 40 oz. fabric: This option is ideal for maintaining a controlled atmosphere in environments with temperature differentials and lower humidity.
- LED lights: Optional LED lights enhance visibility and safety, ensuring clear visual communication between the door and pedestrians and equipment operators.
- Gearbox heater: An intuitive feature for low-temperature environments, automatically activating to ensure smooth operation and turning off when temperatures rise above 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Stainless steel components: Including guides, hardware, hood, motor cover, headplates, and pipe, these options are designed for durability in high humidity or washdown applications.
- Optional RAL colors: Customize the aesthetics of your door to match your facility’s design, with additional charges applicable for this customization.