Paige Datacom Introduces GameChanger Cable At GSX 2023

This GameChanger Cable is moisture, chemical, and temperature resistant and supports data and PoE applications to distances over 656 feet.

Paige Datacom Solutions unveils its GameChanger Cable at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023.

This version of GameChanger Cable has its insulation and jacket constructed with FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene), a material that provides resistance to moisture, chemicals and extreme temperatures. This will enable the cable to span across indoor plenum and outdoor locations and withstand extreme temperatures and challenging conditions. The cable can run indoors (without conduit) and extend outdoors (in conduit) and operate effectively in wet environments.

Additionally, with its ability to endure extreme temperatures and its resistance to oil and gas, the FEP/FEP construction of GameChanger is efficient in extending network coverage in typically challenging applications, including oil and gas facilities, transportation and infrastructure, and cold storage facilities.

At a minimum the cable can deliver 1Gbps Ethernet and PoE+ (and depending on the equipment up to 2.5Gbps) at 656 feet and 10 Mb/s Ethernet and PoE+ at 850 feet. It can also be expected to deliver 802.3bt Type 4 PoE up to 850 feet. It eliminates intermediate IDF requirements and the need to install repeaters, power supplies and other equipment.

The GameChanger Cable is compatible to all types of Ethernet traffic and can be used to solve long distance cabling issues for access points, surveillance cameras, VoIP phones, point of sale devices, access control, digital signage, and PoE lighting.

The GameChanger Cable has been awarded US Patent No. 10,453,589 as the sole manufacturer to produce and market a twisted-pair cable that supports both data and PoE applications to distances over 100m. It is is available in a variety of customizable colors.

