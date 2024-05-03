Parterre Releases Unfazed Luxury Vinyl Flooring

The Unfazed Luxury Vinyl Flooring is designed to provide flexibility in a durable, minimal maintenance design while requiring no acclimation.

AHF Products introduced Unfazed Luxury Vinyl Flooring into its Parterre brand. Made in the USA, in Lancaster, Pa., Unfazed is designed to provide flexibility in a durable, minimal maintenance design.

Requiring no acclimation, Unfazed Luxury Vinyl is a functional solution for a quick and easy install. The proprietary core provides indent resistance and its Optique Coating offers scuff, scratch, and stain resistance.

While luxury vinyl plank flooring is a functional option to withstand fluctuating temperatures and is heat resistant up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Unfazed luxury flooring is heat resistant up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit which is critical if treating an area for bed bugs. Temperatures of 110-130 degrees Fahrenheit are necessary to kill adults and eggs, so it is important that the floor can withstand high heat without sustaining damage, especially in multifamily housing where many units and multiple occupants can be impacted. In addition, Unfazed can be installed on any level, making it ideal for Main Street applications.

Unfazed features naturalistic designs and a classic color palette that provides a variety of choices for commercial environments. The collection offers a mix of colors and designs to match every style. Seven designs feature trending wood visuals in an alluring array of colors from neutrals to grays in dark and light wood tones.

Parterre is available exclusively from Spartan Surfaces, a subsidiary of Floor & Decor, a specialty flooring supplier headquartered in Bel Air, MD, with coverage in over eighty-five percent of the United States.