PathoSans Launches Compact Concentrate On-Site Generator 

PathoSans released its space-saving Compact Concentrate on-site generator. The Compact Concentrate (CTC) generator can be wall-mounted and provides cleaners with a continuous supply of PathoClean and PathoCide from a typical janitorial closet or any location where both water and a drain are present.

GSF-USA, a building service contractor dedicated to sustainable cleaning practices, has been using the CTC generator in a commercial office building in the Chicagoland area. It praised the ability to place generators throughout facilities, even in tight spaces, and how it performance has helped speed up the facility cleaning process.

The Compact Concentrate on-site generator works by creating an electrochemical reaction from three simple ingredients- water, salt and electricity- and then turns it into two chemical products, Sodium Hydroxide (NaOH), a cleaner and degreaser, and Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), a sanitizer and degreaser. To condense space, the CTC generator produces concentrates rather than ready-to-use (RTU) chemicals. The concentrates are directed through a wall-mounted, remote dilution station where they are then automatically dosed into RTU products.

The CTC generator was designed to meet the evolving requirements of customers and the growing demand for safer and more sustainable solutions in buildings of all sizes and configurations.