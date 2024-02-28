Peel Mirror System Protects Against Vandalism And Graffiti

The Peel Mirror System introduces four peel-able, shatter-resistant and cost effective layers of protection against vandalism and graffiti.

Property Protection International Inc, debuted its Peel Mirror System, engineered in California and made in the USA. The mirror solution introduces enhanced protection against vandalism and graffiti, providing an effective and cost-efficient response to common concerns faced by restaurants and public facilities.

The Peel Mirror System patented design sets a new benchmark in mirror reliability and convenience. With four layers of protection, the mirror effortlessly eliminates graffiti and vandalism, addressing a prevalent issue in public spaces. The lightweight, shatter-resistant construction ensures durability without compromising on aesthetics or budget.

The system delivers four times the safeguarding capability compared to traditional mirrors. The comprehensive mirror package includes four layers of pre-installed Mirror Shield, an anti-graffiti film by Graffiti Shield Inc, that can easily be peeled away when vandalized, revealing a clean mirror surface underneath. Also included is a full installation kit, and a mounting bracket allowing for easy mirror replacement. This not only provides protection but also eliminates the need for a repetitive installation, saving both time and money.

The Peel Mirror System prioritizes safety with its shatter-resistant acrylic construction. This feature ensures the mirror remains intact even in unexpected circumstances, offering peace of mind in environments prone to accidents or impacts.

Featuring an integrated mounting bracket, the peel mirror ensures a quick and trouble-free installation process with a user-friendly design that allows for easy attachment to any surface within minutes.