Pimloc’s Expands Multimedia Redaction Platform Capabilities

Pimloc expanded its multimedia redaction platform, Secure Redact, to include text redaction and improved audio redaction for body-worn and moving cameras. Integrating text redaction capabilities into the platform will increase the speed and efficiency with which proprietary information can be redacted, further saving users time and effort when processing sensitive footage.

While Secure Redact can be used for all camera types, the updated platform will also feature specific patent-pending technology for improved redaction of visual, audio, and text for body-worn, and other moving cameras. Users will have the option of using the new text feature which will transcribe audio into text, allowing users to select specific words from the audio, such as names or identifying information, that the platform will then automatically anonymize throughout the footage. Users will then be able to download the transcript with redacted text where necessary.

The multimedia redaction platform currently allows private and public organizations to leverage mass-scale video to improve physical security/safety, optimize real-time business operations, and facilitate more data sharing and transparency while respecting and preserving the privacy of employees, customers, and the general public. It combines world-leading AI, that can automatically detect more than 99 percent of PII, with intelligent redaction, editing, and review capabilities, to provide a fully powered multimedia redaction solution to quickly manage all data requests (FOIA, CCPA, HIPAA, and more), as well as responsibly share video across third-party platforms. It provides unrivaled performance and accuracy across high variability images, video and audio from CCTV, Body-worn Cameras, Dash-cams, Mobile and other formats.