Tando Composites plans to unveil its TandoStone ProBrick, the company’s new line of composite brick, at the 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas from February 25 to 27, 2025, at Central Hall Booth #C7645. The new product was also selected for the IBS Show’s New Product Zone at Booth #C1260, which brings together the show’s most innovative products in one showcase.

Known for its composite cladding products like the Beach House Shake, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone, Tando Composites is launching a new category of brick substitute that siding installers have demanded for residential, commercial, or multifamily housing.

At a fraction of the weight of traditional brick, TandoStone ProBrick can be installed quickly and easily in any weather by siding installers using traditional tools. There is never a need for masons, mortar, or scaffolding. ProBrick also features Tando Composites’ state-of-the-art KAPGUARD with Kynar coating technology to ensure color longevity.

TandoStone ProBrick will be available in two colors: Madeira, a rich, classic red, and Racinette, a deep, earthy brown. The ProBrick line also includes the aLL-Pro Corner, a one-piece corner designed to save time and labor while seamlessly blending into any application.