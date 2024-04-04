Proluxe Lighting Launches Neonflex Pro-Dual

Proluxe Lighting introduced the Neonflex Pro-Dual, a static white dual bend neon light alternative to traditional lighting. The product is designed to provide seamless lines of direct view lighting for architectural-grade interior and exterior applications.

The Neonflex Pro-Dual features bend technology for both vertical and lateral directional bending with 3000K CCT and a high 90+ CRI. It can deliver up to 223 lumens per foot, while simultaneously consuming only 3.05 watt per foot. The maximum run is 16.4 feet operating on a 24V DC and is cuttable as needed. The direct view lighting has dimming capabilities from 5% – 100% with most ELV and TRIAC dimmers. The product has quick install field connections at its front, side and bottom feeds.

This alternative lighting solution is IP67-rated and cULus-listed for usage in wet and dry locations. Additionally, the durable Neonflex Pro-Dual features a sealed silicone jacketing that is flame, saltwater and UV-resistant. It functions in temperatures ranging from -13° F (-25° C) to 113° F (45° C) with a 50,000-hour performance life. It is designed for an easy installation both for end-users and to make it a versatile option for interior and exterior designs and applications.