Public Space Design: Mental Health, Wellness Are Key Priorities

Wold Architects and Engineers released the results of a national survey exploring how building design impacts Americans’ mental health and well-being. Conducted by Wakefield Research, the survey reveals the importance Americans place on community facilities and the understanding that thoughtful building design should be an early priority to significantly influence the health and wellness of both occupants and visitors in the long term.

The State of Community Facility Design survey’s goal was to better understand how the design of public spaces influences the well-being of people and their communities. The findings show that building design goes far beyond aesthetics as people consider how public environments have a direct correlation to the health, safety and sense of belonging of the people in these spaces. An overwhelming 86% of respondents believe mental health and wellness should be a high priority factored into the design of community buildings. Additionally, more than half say they would travel at least 20 minutes farther to spend time in a building they enjoy, underscoring the role architecture plays in creating safe, inspiring and connected environments.

Adobe Stock/ zhu difeng

“Building design has the power to shape communities and improve quality of life by creating spaces that support both functionality and well-being,” said Vaughn Dierks, CEO of Wold Architects and Engineers. “Many of the building types we work on have historically been seen as institutional or municipal, with the tendency for function to dominate how people may have thought about them. The State of Community Facility Design survey highlights a growing demand for community buildings that do more than meet practical needs—they must also inspire mental health and foster a sense of security and belonging to align with function to meet today’s evolving needs.”

Key State Of Community Facility Design Findings Include:

Mental Health is a Design Priority : 86% of Americans believe mental health and wellness should play a greater role in the design of community buildings, with younger generations leading the charge (91% of Gen Z and Millennials).

: 86% of Americans believe mental health and wellness should play a greater role in the design of community buildings, with younger generations leading the charge (91% of Gen Z and Millennials). Design Influences Engagement : Nearly 80% of Americans say the design of a community building significantly impacts how likely they are to return, a sentiment that rises to 84% among city residents.

: Nearly 80% of Americans say the design of a community building significantly impacts how likely they are to return, a sentiment that rises to 84% among city residents. Functionality and Wellness Go Hand in Hand : An overwhelming 90% of respondents want community buildings that integrate health, well-being and functionality, emphasizing that wellness should be central to design planning rather than an afterthought.

: An overwhelming 90% of respondents want community buildings that integrate health, well-being and functionality, emphasizing that wellness should be central to design planning rather than an afterthought. Wellness Amenities are a Plus: 55% of survey participants expressed a preference for community buildings with amenities that support well-being, such as cafés, green areas and community gathering spaces.

The State of Community Facility Design survey comes at a pivotal moment. As public spaces around the world continue to evolve, there’s a growing recognition that design isn’t just about functionality; it’s about creating environments that enhance the lives of those who interact with them. Mental health has moved to the forefront of national conversations, and its intersection with building design is an emerging area of focus. Communities are seeking more than just practical spaces—they are looking for buildings that nurture, support and empower their occupants. This objective is especially important when projects are publicly supported.

To view the full report, including comprehensive key findings, analysis and recommendations, please click here.