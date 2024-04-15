PurOptima Launches Edge Affinity Plus Glass Doors

PurOptima announced the debut of its Edge Affinity Plus framed pivoting glass doors in the U.S. The Edge doors feature high-quality perimeter seals, achieving significant sound reduction levels. With single glazing, the doors can attain a maximum Rw39dB/STC 40, while double glazing elevates the rating to Rw43dB/STC 44, ensuring tranquility within workspaces and beyond.

The Edge Affinity Plus door series includes head-mounted and concealed door closure mechanisms, a solution for interior wall installation in the U.S. market, which most frequently integrates with a poured concrete floor to resolve floor tolerance challenges that prohibit floor recessed door closures. Crafted with a 78mm (3.07″) wide stile on the leading edge, with 66mm (2.59″) visible from the corridor when closed, the glass doors offer versatility to accommodate various locking mechanisms including deadlocks, sash locks, or latches. Available in single or paired configurations, with a maximum height of 3000mm (118.11″), these doors are designed to cater to diverse workspace requirements.

In alignment with PurOptima’s commitment to circular economic principles, this product integrates Hydro CIRCAL aluminum into each product. This recycled aluminum, with the lowest documented embodied carbon on the market, now delivers a reduced carbon footprint of 1.9 kg of CO2e/kg aluminum, down from the previous 2.3 kg of CO2e/kg.

PurOptima’s collaboration with local project delivery partners ensures that aluminum doors are fabricated locally, while all glass is sourced from American fabricators, often local to each project. As with all of PurOptima’s products, the Edge Affinity Plus glass doors are fully tested for acoustic performance and certified by third-party assessors.