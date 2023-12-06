PurOptima Launches Revolution 100 Framework System

PurOptima’s Revolution 100 is a dry-jointed, low-carbon, aluminum framework system that can be single or double-glazed, allowing you to maintain the same visual appearance across a workspace while addressing varying acoustic requirements. In its single-glazed form, the glazing is offset, with discreet glass-to-glass joints between the glazed panels.

Revolution 100 Shoreditch Edition is an enhanced version of this acoustic product and features a slimline aluminum mullion framework. Bonded to the glass, it thereby retains the structural stability and acoustic performance of the glass partition, while giving the appearance of cutting through the glass.

The Revolution 100 glass walls can be adapted between single- or double-glazed systems to accommodate changing design requirements. Modular in nature, all of the glass walls are fully reusable. The system also offers an adaptable wall solution where solid demountable walls can be incorporated into the glass partition wall solution.

Revolution 100 can achieve up to Rw40dB with 1 layer of 9/16” thick acoustic laminated glass (Single Glazed) and up to Rw51dB with 2 layers of 1/2″ thick acoustic laminated glass (Double Glazed). All products are fully tested and certified by third-party assessors and full test reports for each product is freely available on request.

The system can incorporate a number of extruded aluminum deflection heads. Both inner and outer deflection heads are available, to suit your design intent, and can accommodate up ±0.98” / ±1.57” deflection to resolve building movement. If there is no deflection, a simple ±0.98” or 1.96” extruded aluminum head channel is all that is required. The aluminum base channel can either be 0.98” or 1.96” deep.

Revolution 100 single glazing can accommodate glass panels up to 59.05” wide, subject to height, configuration, and site logistics.

PurOptima has introduced Hydro CIRCAL aluminum across all its glass and aluminum wall partitions and doors. Hydro CIRCAL is a brand of sustainable aluminum, made with a minimum of 75% recycled post-consumer scrap and requires 5% of the energy needed to produce primary aluminum, leaving reduced embodied carbon of 2.3kgCO2e.