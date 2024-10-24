PurOptima’s Revolution 54 Plus Adjustable Base Now In The U.S.

PurOptima recently debuted an adjustable base detail to its award-winning Revolution 54 Plus demountable glass wall partition system.

A major challenge in interior construction in the U.S. is managing floor tolerances, as most buildings use concrete floors that are often uneven. PurOptima’s new adjustable base tackles this problem by offering flexibility to accommodate these variations for interior demountable glass wall systems. When paired with the deflection head and abutment system of the Revolution 54 Plus, it adds up to ½” (12.6mm) of extra adjustability. This upgraded system features a 2 ½” overall profile, slightly larger than the existing 1” or 2” profiles, offering greater flexibility within the base. This product is ideal for both new construction and office retrofits.

The adjustable base for the Revolution 54 Plus integrates Hydro CIRCAL aluminum into each product. With the lowest documented embodied carbon on the market, this recycled aluminum now delivers a reduced carbon footprint of 1.9 kg of CO2e/kg aluminum, down from the previous 2.3 kg of CO2e/kg and 7 times lower than the average aluminum sourced within U.S. construction.

PurOptima’s collaboration with local project delivery partners ensures that aluminum bases are fabricated locally, while all glass is sourced from American fabricators, often local to each project. By utilizing Hydro CIRCAL, PurOptima continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable practices, offering a competitive carbon advantage unparalleled in the U.S. building product industry.