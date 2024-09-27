PVI Expands Durawatt Electric Storage Water Heater Family

PVI has expanded its Durawatt electric storage water heater family with the addition of tank sizes up to 2,000 gallons and input up to 234kW. The new capacities provide greater flexibility in addressing the needs of larger facilities and more complex water heating systems, such as those incorporating heat pumps or hybrid plants. PVI also now offers customized versions of Durawatt for up to 3,000 gallons and 360kW input.

With the new sizes, the emission-free, energy-efficient Durawatt series is now available in a broader range of capacities to meet the growing demand for versatile and robust electric water heating solutions in commercial applications. The new sizes deliver the same high performance and efficiency as known from the existing range of Durawatt water heaters, which had inputs ranging from 9kW to 144kW and tank sizes up to 750 gallons.

Enhanced Benefits For Commercial Applications

The Durawatt electric storage water heater supports a wide array of commercial electrification and decarbonization projects. Whether deployed as a stand-alone electric water heating plant, integrated with gas-fired equipment for hybrid systems, or used within a heat pump water heating system for backup, recirculation, and storage, Durawatt is ideal for meeting local codes and regulations efficiently. The water heaters are compliant with ASHRAE 90.1-2010 and are eligible for LEED certification.

Durawatt Key Features And Benefits

Expanded capacity: Now available with 9kW to 234kW input and tank sizes up to 2,000 gallons, Durawatt can support larger volumes and higher recovery requirements, making it suitable for medium-to-large commercial facilities.

High efficiency: With a thermal efficiency of 98%, Durawatt ensures minimal energy waste, supporting sustainability goals.

Durable construction: The AquaPLEX duplex stainless steel storage tank is highly corrosion-resistant, allowing for higher storage temperatures and ensuring long-term reliability.

Simplified maintenance: The design of individual Incoloy sheathed heating elements, rated at 9kW or 18kW, allows for easier maintenance compared to traditional bundled heating elements. The result is reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

Versatile voltage options: Standard construction includes 480V 3-phase, with optional 3-phase voltages (208V, 240V, 380V, and 600V) available to match specific project requirements.

Durable, Long-lasting Solution

The robust design of Durawatt includes a 25-year warranty on the AquaPLEX tank. Commercial building owners and facility managers have greater peace of mind and confidence that the system will serve the facility reliably for many years.

Meeting The Needs Of Modern Facilities

As commercial buildings increasingly transition to electrification and decarbonization, the expanded Durawatt series offers a versatile solution capable of meeting the diverse needs of current and future projects. Its ability to operate effectively as part of an all-electric or hybrid water heating system makes it indispensable for facility managers and engineers planning to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability.