Q-PAC Debuts The Multimotor Plenum Fan Ahead Of AHR 2025

Q-PAC recently announced the launch of the Q-PAC Multimotor Plenum Fan (MPF). Engineered to address the critical challenges faced by modern building owners, maintenance teams, and facility managers, the multimotor plenum fan introduces a new technical architecture for fans in commercial air handlers.

At the heart of this innovation is Q-PAC’s patented fan controller, which combines multiple motorized impellers with a custom adaptive frame to operate as a single fan. This design merges the simplicity of a traditional single-motor blower with the redundancy of fan arrays—eliminating the complexity, skilled labor requirements, and high maintenance costs associated with legacy commercial HVAC fans.

Key Features Of The Multimotor Plenum Fan

Each motor is harnessed with a simple plug-and-play connection—eliminating field wiring to each motor. 5-minute motor replacement—no addressing, no balancing, no special configuring, no downstream motor failure. The fan can ship assembled for factory installation or as a palletized knockdown variant for field assembly and installation. The fan controller serves as a single point for power and control, enabling future upgrades for advanced controls. 5-year parts warranty

Exact Fit From The Factory For Any New Or Existing Air Handler

Additionally, Q-PAC’s Multimotor Plenum Fan can adapt to any new or existing air handler cabinet, regardless of size, eliminating extensive labor and fabrication to achieve the exact fit right from the factory. Q-PAC’s upcoming web-based product configurator will allow its customers to configure their fan and have it shipped within days as opposed to months.

Seamless Integration With Building Automation Systems

Driven by customer feedback and expanding on its customer-first approach, Q-PAC has decoupled their external control panel from the fan, making the product more cost effective. The move will allow OEMs and end-users the ability to run a single set of power and control conductors to the Q-PAC fan controller, seamlessly integrating the Q-PAC fan into existing automation systems. This advancement not only reduces cost and complexity, but also ensures maximum compatibility with modern facilities.