Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Q-PAC Debuts The Multimotor Plenum Fan Ahead Of AHR 2025

Q-PAC’s patented fan controller combines multiple motorized impellers with a custom adaptive frame to operate as a single fan.

Multimotor Plenum Fan

Q-PAC recently announced the launch of the Q-PAC Multimotor Plenum Fan (MPF). Engineered to address the critical challenges faced by modern building owners, maintenance teams, and facility managers, the multimotor plenum fan introduces a new technical architecture for fans in commercial air handlers.

At the heart of this innovation is Q-PAC’s patented fan controller, which combines multiple motorized impellers with a custom adaptive frame to operate as a single fan. This design merges the simplicity of a traditional single-motor blower with the redundancy of fan arrays—eliminating the complexity, skilled labor requirements, and high maintenance costs associated with legacy commercial HVAC fans.

Key Features Of The Multimotor Plenum Fan

  1. Each motor is harnessed with a simple plug-and-play connection—eliminating field wiring to each motor.
  2. 5-minute motor replacement—no addressing, no balancing, no special configuring, no downstream motor failure.
  3. The fan can ship assembled for factory installation or as a palletized knockdown variant for field assembly and installation.
  4. The fan controller serves as a single point for power and control, enabling future upgrades for advanced controls.
  5. 5-year parts warranty

Exact Fit From The Factory For Any New Or Existing Air Handler

Additionally, Q-PAC’s Multimotor Plenum Fan can adapt to any new or existing air handler cabinet, regardless of size, eliminating extensive labor and fabrication to achieve the exact fit right from the factory. Q-PAC’s upcoming web-based product configurator will allow its customers to configure their fan and have it shipped within days as opposed to months.

Seamless Integration With Building Automation Systems

Driven by customer feedback and expanding on its customer-first approach, Q-PAC has decoupled their external control panel from the fan, making the product more cost effective. The move will allow OEMs and end-users the ability to run a single set of power and control conductors to the Q-PAC fan controller, seamlessly integrating the Q-PAC fan into existing automation systems. This advancement not only reduces cost and complexity, but also ensures maximum compatibility with modern facilities.

Click here for more product news.

Building Automation, Facility Supplies, HVAC & Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Product News, Products & Services

5-year parts warranty, AHR 2025, Building Automation Systems, Fan Controller, HVAC fans, Interiors, Maintenance, Motorized Impellers, Multimotor Plenum Fan, OEM, Q-PAC, Single-Motor Blower, Technology

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Walmart Unveils 350-Acre New Home Office Campus In Arkansas

Next

Quiz Of The Week: Workplace Fulfillment

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon