Quiz Of The Week: Building Management System Challenge

A guide for facility executives on how to navigate the converged smart building landscape and evolving IT standards.

The advent of intelligent building technology has revolutionized everything from homes to commercial buildings, factories, warehousing, and everything in between. It has altered, mainly for the better, how large and small facilities are managed. Though we have had ‘Smart’ building systems and BMS/EMS for decades now, future efficiency gains are being seen through integrating disjointed systems such as lighting, HVAC, security, and access control onto a single network allowing data to be used between these silos to drive better insight and action. This convergence introduces new challenges, particularly in terms of cybersecurity and interoperability.

