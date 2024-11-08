Contact Us

Quiz Of The Week: Building Management System Challenge

How much do you know about building management systems? Take this week’s Facility Executive quiz and find out.
Facility Executive Quiz Of The Week

Building management systems (BMS) are at the heart of modern, efficient buildings — but how well do you really know them? From smart technologies to cybersecurity, a lot goes into managing and optimizing these systems. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting to learn, this quiz will challenge your knowledge of key BMS concepts. How do your skills stack up?

Building Management System Quiz
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Securing The Converged Smart Building

Building Management System Quiz
A guide for facility executives on how to navigate the converged smart building landscape and evolving IT standards.

The advent of intelligent building technology has revolutionized everything from homes to commercial buildings, factories, warehousing, and everything in between. It has altered, mainly for the better, how large and small facilities are managed. Though we have had ‘Smart’ building systems and BMS/EMS for decades now, future efficiency gains are being seen through integrating disjointed systems such as lighting, HVAC, security, and access control onto a single network allowing data to be used between these silos to drive better insight and action. This convergence introduces new challenges, particularly in terms of cybersecurity and interoperability.

Continue reading…

