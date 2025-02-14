Quiz Of The Week: Workforce Trends And Challenges

(Photo: Adobe Stock/Jadon Bester/peopleimages.com)

A new survey finds that economic uncertainty, workforce challenges, and litigation loom large for business leaders.

A new Sentry survey has revealed what’s keeping executives up at night in 2025. While nearly half (47%) of business leaders are optimistic their companies will thrive this year, a majority (67%) admit they’re feeling more stressed compared to last year. What’s interesting is how outside forces—like economic uncertainty or litigation risks—are shaping internal decisions.

