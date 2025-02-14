Quiz Of The Week: Workforce Trends And Challenges

From technology to healthcare, every industry faces unique challenges that shape employee experiences and priorities. Understanding what workers value—whether it’s job security, career growth, or work-life balance—can provide insight into the evolving workforce landscape. Ready to see how well you understand the forces shaping today’s workplaces?
Executives Are More Stressed This Year
A new survey finds that economic uncertainty, workforce challenges, and litigation loom large for business leaders.
A new Sentry survey has revealed what’s keeping executives up at night in 2025. While nearly half (47%) of business leaders are optimistic their companies will thrive this year, a majority (67%) admit they’re feeling more stressed compared to last year. What’s interesting is how outside forces—like economic uncertainty or litigation risks—are shaping internal decisions.