Have a nice weekend!
Quiz Of The Week: Workforce Trends And Challenges

Explore the biggest workplace challenges and priorities across various industries. See how well you understand what’s driving employee decisions and experiences today.
workplace trends quiz of the week

From technology to healthcare, every industry faces unique challenges that shape employee experiences and priorities. Understanding what workers value—whether it’s job security, career growth, or work-life balance—can provide insight into the evolving workforce landscape. Ready to see how well you understand the forces shaping today’s workplaces?

workplace trends quiz
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

 

Executives Are More Stressed This Year

workplace trends
(Photo: Adobe Stock/Jadon Bester/peopleimages.com)
A new survey finds that economic uncertainty, workforce challenges, and litigation loom large for business leaders.

A new Sentry survey has revealed what’s keeping executives up at night in 2025. While nearly half (47%) of business leaders are optimistic their companies will thrive this year, a majority (67%) admit they’re feeling more stressed compared to last year. What’s interesting is how outside forces—like economic uncertainty or litigation risks—are shaping internal decisions.

Continue reading…

