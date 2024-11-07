RAD Reveals ROAMEO Generation 4 Wheeled Security Robot

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has revealed the core specifications for its next-generation wheeled robot, ROAMEO Generation 4 (Gen 4). After years of development, this mobile robot is scheduled for customer demonstrations beginning in March 2025. This autonomous security robot is poised to provide a versatile mobile security and concierge robot with enhanced capabilities, superior AI integration, and significant operational capabilities.

With ROAMEO Gen 4, the design incorporates autonomous navigation and recharging in addition to a more robust software architecture built around AITX’s proprietary AIR technology. ROAMEO Gen 4 is engineered to tackle the high cost, mundane, and often dangerous work currently performed by tens of thousands of security guards patrolling outdoor spaces.

Other important specifications include an average weight of 1,609 lbs. (730 kg), up to 16 hours of continuous run time, a ground clearance of up to 9.4”, four-wheel drive, and even up to 20% incline climb ability. ROAMEO Gen 4 sports 215/45R17 wheels and tires making transition to snow tires and or mud terrain tires quick and inexpensive, adding to the robot’s potential theatre of operations.

Utilizing lidar, radar, visual and ultra-sonic sensors, ROAMEO Gen 4’s ability to avoid obstacles is further enhanced by its advanced navigation abilities which now include predictive path of travel for vehicles and pedestrians. Safety is further enhanced with last resort bumper sensors on the front and back of ROAMEO Gen 4 as well as emergency stop buttons on either side of the unit.

Specific Use Cases for ROAMEO Gen 4 Include: