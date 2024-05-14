Recap: The 2024 Continuity Insights Management Conference

The 2024 Continuity Insights Management Conference successfully concluded in Charlotte, NC earlier this week. From May 6-8, business continuity professionals attended various education sessions and made connections with fellow attendees and exhibitors.

The education sessions provided best practices, lessons learned, and effective strategies employed to ensure business resilience. Attendees saw toolkits used for supply chain resiliency, learned about the various uses and risks that comes with GenAI, learned about vendors to contact during a crisis to ensure operational resilience, saw mitigation plans for risk concerns, and more.

On Monday morning, Dr. Robert Chandler gave the plenary session on today’s hybrid work environment. Dr. Chandler presented several key research findings and empirical statistics about the keys for effective remote or hybrid work models, and shared insights about the failure of using traditional organizational processes and communication assumptions when leading remote and/or hybrid workforce organizations.

The plenary session on Day 2 was “What Keeps You Awake At Night? A Discussion On Today’s Emerging Threats And Trends.” A diverse panel of resilience professionals engaged in a discussion on today’s pressing continuity issues. Some topics covered: the future merging of AI with quantum computing; factoring in misinformation, divisive sentiment, and growing distrust of authorities into a future emergency response; the prospect of a global cloud concentration risk in AWS; among others.

Beyond the education sessions, attendees visited the exhibit hall to see vendors in the continuity and resilience space. At the Tuesday night reception at Bowlero, attendees could join one of three teams—Team Fusion Risk Management, Team Infinite Blue, or Team Premier Continuum—to win prizes and bond with other attendees.

“The conference program set the tone for high-level discussions between some of the top business continuity professionals in the industry and solutions providers in the exhibit hall,” said Ted Coene, Co-Owner and President of Group C Media, the parent company of Continuity Insights. “From the opening plenary on the hybrid work environment to presentations on operational resilience, risk, and crisis management trends, the sessions spurred additional conversations throughout the event.

“For over two decades, Continuity Insights has successfully educated and entertained resilience professionals through graduate level sessions, a robust exhibit hall and exciting team building networking including this year’s bowling party sponsored by Fusion Risk Management, Infinite Blue and Premier Continuum,” said Coene.

Stay Tuned For 2025

The 2025 Continuity Insights Management Conference will take place in Texas and will once again share insight, inspiration, and actionable ideas presented by a faculty of leading business continuity experts and practitioners.

“The 22nd annual Continuity Insights raised the bar once again,” said Coene. “Planning is already underway for our 23rd annual event taking place in Houston, TX at the Woodlands Resort April 28-30, 2025.”