REHAU Expands RAUVISIO noir Collection

REHAU announced the addition of a color collection to its RAUVISIO noir™ monotonic matte surface line in five new shades: Sierra Social, Gimlet Haze, Platinum Sands, Taupe Farewell, and Decoy Dusk. Inspired by legendary movie classics, RAUVISIO noir in color offers designers premium resilience in finishes that stun. Forged in Italy with the finest materials and offered in North America as surfaces and fabricated panels, the newly expanded super-matte collection lays a foundation that elevates wood elements, ceramic backsplashes, and marble countertops.

RAUVISIO noir launched with 12 colorways, predominately elegant whites, grays, and blacks with four rich lowkey neutrals. The vibrant colors of the five new additions greatly expand the options and vigor of the RAUVISIO noir offering.

RAUVISIO noir blends elegance and craftsmanship with the modern contours of cosmopolitan life. Its monotonic matte surface is irresistibly lush and it lays a refined foundation for opulent designs to create the perfect balance of beauty and resilience. The deeply light-absorbent surface independently heals micro-scratches. Ultra-low in VOCs and phenol free, it minimizes chemicals indoors, while its antimicrobial and hydro-repellent properties make it suitable for food contact. RAUVISIO noir is offered as laminates, boards, edgeband, fabricated panels and cabinet doors. Panels and doors are crafted of an MDF or particle board core and finished with REHAU LaserEdge for a monolithic effect that rivals a solid surface. This versatile matte is also available in the RAUVISIO noir compact, a 12 mm thick solid-core panel for vertical and horizontal applications.

RAUVISIO noir leads interior design trends that flow from the iconic neutrals of film noir to the new series of five daring hues (Sierra Social, Gimlet Haze, Platinum Sands, Taupe Farewell and Decoy Dusk) influenced by legendary movie classics—creating combinations that are unexpected and beautiful. RAUVISIO noir in color sets the stage with classic cinema themes that help prompt new adventures and design stories.

Click here for more product news in Paint and Coatings.