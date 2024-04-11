Reliance Foundry Unveils Halvard Crash-Rated Bollards

The Halvard crash-rated bollards are designed to blend seamlessly into various urban and commercial landscapes while prioritizing safety.

Reliance Foundry launched its Halvard Collection – a line of crash-rated bollards. Engineered to blend seamlessly into various urban and commercial landscapes, the Halvard Collection prioritizes safety in educational, healthcare, entertainment, defense, transportation, corporate, and business park settings.

Crash-rated bollards serve a crucial role in perimeter security, designed to halt vehicle intrusions effectively. The evolution from the U.S. Department of Defense’s K-ratings to ASTM International’s comprehensive standards reflects an expanding scope in vehicular threat mitigation. The Halvard Collection, adhering to these rigorous standards, showcases Reliance Foundry’s dedication to advanced safety solutions.

The Halvard bollards are not just functional safeguards, but are also a testament to the art of blending security with aesthetic elegance. Born from a necessity to thwart unauthorized vehicle access, the bollards also stand as pivotal elements in modern city planning, supporting the need for vehicular hazard protection while preserving the visual appeal of urban spaces.

Notable features of the Halvard Crash-Rated Bollards include:

Strength and Durability: Crafted for maximum impact resistance, Halvard bollards set a new industry standard in security and durability, offering unparalleled protection in high-risk areas.

Customizable Design Excellence: Beyond their robustness, Halvard bollards offer customizable designs, ensuring they enhance, not compromise, the aesthetic integrity of their surroundings. They are adorned with R-7743 decorative covers.

Competitive Pricing: Despite their strength and design flexibility, Halvard bollards remain competitively priced, providing cost-effective security solutions.

The crash-rated bollard market is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2030. This surge is attributed to escalating demand across various sectors, underscoring the increasing importance of secure yet visually appealing safety solutions.