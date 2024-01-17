Remote work protects an estimated 62 hours' worth of work that in-office teams lose due to daily interruptions each year, according to new data from Hubstaff.

Remote employees dedicate more time to focused work and encounter fewer interruptions than their in-office colleagues, according to a new report from Hubstaff.

According to the study, remote teams allocate 59.48% of their week to “focus time” — 30 or more minutes of productive time tracked with little distraction — contrasting to the 48.5% recorded for in-office teams. Daily focus time for remote workers averages 273 minutes (4.55 hours), while in-office colleagues manage only 223 minutes (3.72 hours).

The data further reveals that remote workers experience 18% fewer interruptions during deep concentration periods, with an average of 2.78 interruptions per day compared to 3.4 for office staff.

“Our data challenges misconceptions surrounding remote work, demonstrating that it supports deep, focused work and saves valuable time and resources,” said Hubstaff CEO Jared Brown. “As we continue our research journey, we encourage companies to explore the potential benefits of remote work, especially in roles requiring concentrated focus.”

Beyond Individual Productivity

Research conducted by the University of California at Irvine shows that individuals, on average, require 23 minutes to regain focus after an interruption. When integrated with Hubstaff’s interruption data, the average office worker loses 6.52 hours per week, nearly equivalent to a full day’s work.

On the other hand, remote employees, experiencing an average of 13.9 interruptions per week, spend 1.19 fewer hours in recovery time. This results in a substantial 61.88 hours of regained work time annually for each remote worker.

The full report is available online.