Products & Services

Rite-Hite Launches GuardRite Dok-Gate To Prevent Falls

The GuardRite Dok-Gate is OSHA-compliant, helps prevent falls, eliminates manual operation, and mitigates damage from impacts.

RiteHite logo

Rite-Hite recently introduced the GuardRite Dok-Gate to help protect material handling equipment and pedestrians from the dangerous loading dock drop-oﬀ with the push of a button.

This powered, two polymer-rail, vertical-rising gate is OSHA-compliant, meeting all standards for fall protection and walking-working surfaces. From an ergonomics standpoint, the Dok-Gate mitigates costly injuries with a powered operation. Its push-button controls eliminate manual opening and closing tasks that can lead to injury.

The GuardRite Dok-Gate is engineered to last—its impactable, recyclable polymer rails are designed to absorb incidental impacts, stopping up to 30,000 lbs. This lowers maintenance costs and reduces accident-related downtime for reliable performance.

For advanced safety, the Dok-Gate can be interlocked with other loading dock equipment, including Rite-Hite’s Dok-Lok vehicle restraint, to create a safe sequence of operations that ensures workers follow a proper process for loading and unloading. It can also connect to the Rite-Hite ONE Digital Platform for real-time visibility into the gate’s data to empower maintenance decisions and help mitigate safety incidents.

Plant, operations, and safety managers need to meet OSHA fall protection safety standards, minimize ergonomic injuries, and lower maintenance costs and downtime. The GuardRite Dok-Gate is integral to a total dock safety solution for those facilities.

