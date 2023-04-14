Rockfon Reveals Acoustic Ceilings

With the new ceiling collection consumers can discover inspiring color and wellness trends supported by the strengths of stone.

Rockfon unveiled acoustic ceilings in contemporary color palettes inspired by nature and wellness trends, as curated by international experts. Along with enhancing aesthetics with biophilic colors, the natural benefits of Rockfon’s stone wool ceiling panels support interior environmental quality and healthy acoustics.

The “Colors of Wellbeing” collection is composed of Rockfon Color-all acoustic stone wool ceiling panels and matching matte-finished Rockfon® Chicago Metallic ceiling suspension systems. Drawing from the Rockfon Color-all collection, the interactive design tool lets users choose their setting, select a color or color theme, then click to color the ceiling panels, suspension systems, and module tiles in select colors.

Rockfon leverages the strengths of stone, including acoustic properties, moisture, mold and mildew resistance. Color-all stone wool ceilings panels provide high-level sound absorption with a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) as high as 0.95. and are fully supported with Health Product Declarations (HPDs) and Declare Label 2.0 as Living Building ChallengeSM Red List Approved documentation.

Acoustic stone wool ceiling panels from Rockfon are UL® Environment GREENGUARD Gold certified for low VOC emissions. Low-emitting products with material ingredient documentation are recognized by such organizations as the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED programs, the California Green Building Standards Code (CALgreen), the WELL Building Standard and the Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS).

Importantly, Rockfon’s acoustic stone wool ceiling systems provide low maintenance, resilient durability and are backed with a 30-year warranty.

