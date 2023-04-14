Roofing Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the April 2023 Issue
Consider one of these roofing products as you design, build, and maintain your facility’s roof.
Timberline UHDZ Shingles
by GAF
GAF reengineered and relaunched its Timberline UHD—Ultra High Definition—shingles as Timberline UHDZ shingles. In addition to GAF’s patent-pending Dual Shadow Line, which creates sunset shadows all day, all Timberline UHDZ shingles now include features seen in America’s top-selling shingle, Timberline HDZ, like the innovative LayerLock technology and StrikeZone nailing area, making them easier and faster to install.
The new premium laminate shingle is a combination of beauty and benefits that go beyond any GAF shingle to date, offering a thicker, and about 20% heavier, design compared to Timberline HDZ shingles, a new 30-year StainGuard Plus PRO Algae Protection Limited Warranty against blue-green algae discoloration, and a variety of color options to enhance the aesthetics of any home including charcoal, weathered wood, pewter gray, barkwood, slate, and shakewood. The shingles contain 10% more Time-Release Algae-Fighting technology than GAF’s best-selling shingles, for even more algae-fighting power.
Interlocking Paver System
by Aspire Pavers
Aspire Pavers added nine paver colors to its Interlocking Paver System. Unlike traditional concrete pavers, Aspire Pavers’ patented Interlocking Paver System can be assembled using common household tools—making installation quick and affordable. The Interlocking Paver System is ideal for rooftops and balconies as well as in-ground and resurfacing patios, plazas, walks, decks, driveways, and more.
The Interlocking Paver System is available in all 13 colors, three sizes (4”x4”, 4”x8”, and 8”x8”), and three variations: the Pedestrian Grade Pavers used for rooftop and balconies, the resurfacing of patios, plazas, and decks, as well as in-ground patios, plaza, and walks; the Vehicle Grade Pavers used for driveways and parking lots; and the Permeable Pavers, which is used for expansive parking lots and large plazas.
Aspire Pavers is a lightweight, durable, and fade-resistant solution for roof deck pavers and requires little maintenance to upkeep. The Interlocking Paver System also includes an easy-to-install drainage mat.
Pro Metal Series
by Inland Coatings
Inland Coatings’ spray-grade Pro Metal Series is a complete spray-applied restoration system for metal roofs. It is an optimized solution for coating metal roofs that pairs RC 2250SG Premium Rubber Seam Compound (Spray Grade) with RC 2016 One Pass Rubber Roof Coating. The single-pass system allows skilled commercial roofing companies to repair and restore metal roofs at a significantly lower cost and a better profit margin than a complete roof replacement.
The first step of the system is the seam and penetration compound, RC 2250SG. The newly-reformulated compound can be applied using the same spray rig as other aspects of the project. Ideal for sealing curbs, penetrations, fasteners and seams, RC 2250SG also reduces the need for three-coursing, in turn, reducing application time and the amount of materials needed.
The seam compound is followed by RC 2016 One Pass, a spray-applied field coat. This coating covers the entirety of the roof to provide waterproofing and ultraviolet resistance, eliminating problematic leaks and enabling energy savings.
Solstice Shingle
by CertainTeed
CertainTeed released its Solstice Shingle, a technologically advanced and reliable solar solution.
The launch marks a pivotal expansion of CertainTeed’s comprehensive building solutions, making it easier than ever for roofing contractors to integrate solar technology into both new and existing roofing systems. CertainTeed developed Solstice from a roofer’s perspective—offering solutions that complement an aesthetic and durability to ensure it can weather years of changing seasons and challenging conditions.
Solstice Shingle integrates with any asphalt shingles, and can produce about as much energy as conventional, rack-mounted solar panels without the bulky look. It has a category-leading hail impact rating, and offers superior performance under diffused light and shade leading to increased energy production throughout the course of the day.
The entire Solstice system is backed by an industry-leading warranty, including the installer’s workmanship for up to 25 years. When installed in tandem with a new CertainTeed roof, the entire system is protected under one company.