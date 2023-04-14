Roofing Product Focus

Interlocking Paver System

by Aspire Pavers

Aspire Pavers added nine paver colors to its Interlocking Paver System. Unlike traditional concrete pavers, Aspire Pavers’ patented Interlocking Paver System can be assembled using common household tools—making installation quick and affordable. The Interlocking Paver System is ideal for rooftops and balconies as well as in-ground and resurfacing patios, plazas, walks, decks, driveways, and more.

The Interlocking Paver System is available in all 13 colors, three sizes (4”x4”, 4”x8”, and 8”x8”), and three variations: the Pedestrian Grade Pavers used for rooftop and balconies, the resurfacing of patios, plazas, and decks, as well as in-ground patios, plaza, and walks; the Vehicle Grade Pavers used for driveways and parking lots; and the Permeable Pavers, which is used for expansive parking lots and large plazas.

Aspire Pavers is a lightweight, durable, and fade-resistant solution for roof deck pavers and requires little maintenance to upkeep. The Interlocking Paver System also includes an easy-to-install drainage mat.