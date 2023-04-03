Rooftop Solar Installation Illuminates Young Minds

As part of an educational initiative to foster early interest in renewable energy among local children, the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department in Virginia commissioned a 3.2kW SolarEdge rooftop solar installation at a popular nature center in Ivy Creek Park. The project is one of the first to be funded by Lynchburg City Council’s Sustainability Fund, established in 2022 to promote renewable energy adoption among local families and businesses.

The nature center is housed in a historic wooden cabin that has been a focal part of community life in Lynchburg for decades. The energy produced will be used to offset a percentage of the cabin’s energy use and reduce carbon emissions. Inside the cabin, an interactive, wall-mounted exhibit provides a hands-on way for children to discover how solar energy is harnessed and converted into clean, renewable power for their homes.

The rooftop installation and interactive exhibit were designed, installed, and will be maintained by local installer, Earth Right Mid-Atlantic. The SolarEdge solution — which includes a Home Hub inverter and Power Optimizers — was chosen to provide the reliability and safety required for such a popular and high-profile attraction.